Lil Yachty Shares New ‘Non-Rap’ Album ‘Let’s Start Here’ 

Lil Yachty is entering a new chapter of his musical career with his fifth studio album, Let’s Start Here.

The “Poland” hitmaker shared the follow-up to 2020’s Lil Boat 3 on Friday (Jan. 27), after thanking fans for their patience. Lil Yachty gave a select few a chance to hear the 14-track project a few hours before it dropped at a private listening event in New Jersey. Stream it at the end of the page.

He also took to Twitter shortly before dropping the new album with a message to his fans. Yachty advised the project should be played from start to finish, with no skips, for the best listener experience.

“I ENCOURAGE EVERYONE TO LISTEN FULLY THROUGH THE FIRST TIME. DONT SKIP, DONT SHUFFLE. I NEED U TO HEAR IT HOW ITS INTENDED PLZ,” he tweeted.

I ENCOURAGE EVERYONE TO LISTEN FULLY THROUGH THE FIRST TIME. DONT SKIP, DONT SHUFFLE. I NEED U TO HEAR IT HOW ITS INTENDED PLZ. — C.V Thomas (@lilyachty) January 27, 2023

The arrival of Let’s Start Here followed a skit designed to give fans more context about the album.

“At the end of this hallway is the edge of oblivion,” Lil Yachty says during the 100-second skit. “The man you’re watching may not know yet. This moment will mark the first step on the journey of the rest of his life.” Check out “Department Of Mental Tranquility” below.

Lil Yachty warned fans he was taking his sound in a different direction on Let’s Start Here.

“My new album is a non-rap album. It’s alternative, it’s sick,” Yachty explained in an interview with Ice Box last year. He described the project as “a psychedelic alternative project,” adding “It’s different, it’s all live instrumentation.”