Lil Yachty Reveals AI-Generated ‘Let’s Start Here’ Album Cover

Lil Yachty is ready to let loose his latest body of work. The Atlanta-raised rapper’s Let’s Start Here studio LP is scheduled to drop on January 27.

Yesterday, Lil Yachty revealed the official artwork for Let’s Start Here. According to Variety, the cover image appears to be created by artificial intelligence.

“Let’s start here. 1/27. LP. Thank You 4 Your Patience friends,” tweeted Yachty on January 17 as the caption for his Let’s Start Here cover reveal.

Let’s start here. 1/27. LP. Thank You 4 Your Patience friends. pic.twitter.com/sI1PK0ws3z — C.V Thomas (@lilyachty) January 17, 2023

“It’s the first time I’m actually speaking on it. It’s a non-rap album,” said Lil Yachty during a January 2022 appearance on the Icebox YouTube channel. He added, “It’s alternative. It’s sick.”

Let’s Start Here will join a Yachty album discography that already includes 2017’s Teenage Emotions, 2018’s Lil Boat 2, 2018’s Nuthin’ 2 Prove, and 2020’s Lil Boat 3.

The 2016 XXL Freshman’s first two studio LPs peaked inside the Billboard 200’s Top 10. Teenage Emotions debuted at No. 5, and Lil Boat 2 opened at No. 2. His most recent album, Lil Boat 3, only made it to No. 14.

The “Poland” single arrived in October 2022. Lil Yachty scored another Top 40 entry with the song. The 2x-Platinum “One Night” is one of Yachty’s most commercially successful solo records.

Lil Yachty also has an 8x-Platinum collaboration in his catalog, thanks to Kyle’s 2016 single “iSpy” off the Light of Mine album. “iSpy” reached No. 4 on the Hot 100.

In addition, Lil Yachty earned a Top 10 placement on the Hot 100 as a guest feature on “Broccoli” by DRAM. Throughout his career, the 25-year-old rhymer worked with other artists such as Migos, Cardi B, Drake, and Young Thug.