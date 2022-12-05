First-Week Sales Projections For Metro Boomin’s ‘Heroes & Villains’ Are In

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Songs by #MetroBoomin dominate the USA charts for Apple Music and Spotify.

Leland “Metro Boomin” Wayne could end up having the #1 album in America next week. The veteran Hip Hop producer’s Heroes & Villains is on pace to challenge for the Billboard 200’s top spot.

According to HitsDailyDouble, Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains will rack up 140,000-150,000 units in its first week of release. The 15-track project will likely compete against Taylor Swift’s Midnights for the #1 ranking.

Midnights remains atop the Billboard 200 chart this week with 151,000 equivalent album units collected over the tracking period. Taylor Swift’s tenth studio LP has spent five nonconsecutive weeks in the pole position.

Heroes & Villains landed on December 2. Metro Boomin’s sophomore album contains features by John Legend, Future, Chris Brown, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Young Thug, The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, Takeoff, Gunna, and more.

Back in 2018, Metro Boomin scored his first Billboard 200 chart-topper with Not All Heroes Wear Capes. The St. Louis-bred beatmaker also dropped Without Warning with 21 Savage & Offset, Double or Nothing with Big Sean, and the Savage Mode series with 21 Savage.

Not All Heroes Wear Capes debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 99,000 first-week units. That Boominati Worldwide/Republic Records product featured Gucci Mane, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Swae Lee, Gunna, Young Thug, Wizkid, J. Balvin, Offset, Kodak Black, and Drake.

Metro Boomin’s “Creepin'” with The Weeknd and 21 Savage currently sits at #1 on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs USA chart and Apple Music’s Top 100: USA chart. Plus, “Superhero (Heroes & Villains)” with Future and Chris Brown holds Top 3 spots on both streaming platforms’ daily USA tallies.