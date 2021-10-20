Five Emcees Allegedly Turn Down Verzuz With Busta Rhymes

Everyone wants to see Busta Rhymes on the Verzuz stage. The question everyone is asking: “Who is a worthy opponent?”

Busta Rhymes was in attendance at the historic Verzuz showdown between KRS-One and Big Daddy Kane at the weekend. His appearance there reignited the debate “Who could take Busta in a Verzuz battle?”

According to Rock Steady Crew’s Crazy Legs, Busta says five people have turned him down!

“I had to let @bustarhymes know that no one is worthy enough to battle him. Then he told me that 5 people already turned it down. Some things are just what they are,” he wrote on Instagram. “He has the unfortunate pleasure of being a god in the rap game. Shout out to @therealswizzz for the #BDP outfit of the day!”

Busta Rhymes Speaks!

Bus-a-Bus took to the stage briefly on Saturday at Verzuz’s new ICONZ series headlined by dancehall legend Super Cat. “Find me a worthy Verzuz opponent. KRS, I’ll see you tomorrow,” he said, before dropping the mic and walking offstage.

He then took to Twitter to ask his followers, “Busta Rhymes x Verzuz (…………..)”

Even Verzuz is stumped asking, “Who’s a worthy opponent for @BustaRhymes!? #VERZUZ”

Who Are The Worthy Opponents?

Busta Rhymes has wanted to take part in a Verzuz for some time. In October last year, he called out T.I On Instagram Live with Fat Joe.

“From one brother that loves you, to my brother that knows I love him, I’m begging you to step in the ring with me. I’mma bust your a–,” “Let me tell you something, we’re going to do it with grace, but I’mma bust T.I.–I’mma bust your a–,” he continued. “C’mon T.I., let’s have fun.”

T.I Responded by saying that the generation gap is too large to make it competitive. “Busta bust, Busta bust. Look, I f— with you Bust, and I respect my elders, man. No cap, I ain’t trying to be funny about it at all, but just speaking honestly,” he continued. “I didn’t know we were reaching back through generations. That’s a huge generational gap in there, isn’t it? I have a huge amount of respect for you, exponential amount of respect for you. You know what I’m saying?”

After T.I turned it down he told Complex, “I would love to spar against anybody … as long as their catalog is a powerful catalog, because I don’t want to do a corny Verzuz,” he said. “I don’t wanna do no Verzuz with anybody whose catalog isn’t crazy. And I would love to do a Verzuz with somebody that I’m a fan of, because I’m only trying to compete with people that brings the best out of me.” He named Eminem, Lil Wayne, and Jay-Z as his top three picks. He also said he’s not opposed to taking on two artists at the same time!

We Won’t Be Seeing Busta Rhymes vs. Fat Joe Any Time Soon…

Fat Joe has already taken his name out of the hat. Speaking in September he said: “Fat Joe scared to do Verzuz with Busta Rhymes and so is everybody else,” he said on Instagram. “Busta Rhymes is gonna outrap, outperform anybody who goes up in a Verzuz with him. That’s a fact. Yo, Busta Rhymes nobody wanna get in there with you, man. You might have to be an honorary — they gotta give you the check for no reason.”

Check out Busta Rhymes on stage performing “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See.”