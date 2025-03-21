Fivio Foreign Behind Bars After Allegedly Threatening Woman With Gun

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Fivio Foreign is sitting in a New Jersey jail facing serious legal trouble following a confrontation involving a woman in January.

Fivio Foreign landed behind bars after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman on New Year’s Day in Edgewater, New Jersey.

The Brooklyn-born Hip-Hop artist has been in custody at a New Jersey detention center since January 18, TMZ reports. Fivio is facing multiple serious charges, including aggravated assault, unlawful weapon possession, and making terroristic threats.

The incident reportedly unfolded when the woman approached Fivio seeking assistance to jumpstart her stalled vehicle. Instead of lending a hand, the rapper allegedly threatened her with his gun, reportedly saying, “If I see you in front this building again, there is going to be a f****** problem.”

Witnesses who recognized the rapper immediately dialed 911. Surveillance footage from the apartment complex reportedly backs up the woman’s account.

Fivio’s attorney maintains the rapper’s innocence, arguing that authorities found no firearm in his client’s possession.

The lawyer described the prosecution’s case as weak, suggesting it may not hold up in court and believes Fivio Foreign will be out in the next couple of months.

Legal troubles aren’t new territory for the “Big Drip” rapper. In October 2020, he was arrested in New Jersey on a simple assault charge.

Months later, in April 2021, Fivio faced charges for weapons possession, resisting arrest, and having a defaced firearm.

Even as he remains incarcerated, Fivio Foreign continues to release new music, seemingly unfazed by his current legal predicament. Just two days after his arrest, on January 20, 2025, he dropped a single titled “PlaqueBoyMax.”

One month later, on February 20, 2025, he followed up with another track, “Get Out The Way.”

Fivio Foreign reportedly remains detained and is awaiting further legal proceedings.