Fivio Foreign Reportedly Arrested Following Foot Chase By Police

The New Yorker was detained the day before he released his new “Unruly” video.

Maxie Ryles III was taken into custody in Fort Lee, New Jersey on April 22. The New York-born rapper, better known as Fivio Foreign, is facing multiple charges in Bergen County.

According to The Daily Voice, local authorities claim a loaded .25-caliber handgun with a defaced serial number fell from the 31-year-old’s waist during an interaction with police.

The outlet reports:

Maxie Ryles III had left his 2018 Mercedes Benz running in a no-parking zone on Lemoine Avenue at Bruce Reynolds Boulevard as he went into the nearby Citibank around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Capt. Ricky Mirkovic said. Sgt. Howard Ginsburg requested Ryles’s driver’s license as he approached the vehicle and asked whether he was getting a ticket, Mirkovic said. Instead of complying, Ryles simply walked away, he said.

Fivio is accused of illegal weapon possession and resisting arrest. The official Bergen County online inmate database also lists “fugitive from justice” under his charging information.

The “Big Drip” performer is apparently still being held in the Bergen County Jail. He is expected to appear before the Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Meanwhile, Fivio Foreign’s verified Instagram page continues to promote the new “Unruly” music video which was published to YouTube on Friday morning. Last year, the Columbia recording artist scored a Top 40 entry on the Hot 100 chart as a guest on Drake’s “Demons.”

Fivio was named as one of the scheduled performers for the returning Rolling Loud Miami taking place this summer. That Hip Hop festival is set for July 23-25 with the “Zoo York” rhymer listed as part of the event’s day three lineup.

Previously, Fivio Foreign was arrested for allegedly attacking his 24-year-old pregnant girlfriend last October. He denied those accusations by tweeting, “I [would never] hurt or harm any pregnant woman especially not my GF. My mother [would] kill me, plus I’m [raising two Black littlegirls] and [women] do everything for me in my life.”