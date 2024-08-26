Fivio Foreign Films Man Shooting Drugs Amid Trump Support & JD Vance Death Penalty Pledge

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A controversial social media post by Fivio Foreign promoting drug use and illegal activities has sparking outrage on social media.

Fivio Foreign is drawing backlash on social media after sharing a controversial post that appears to promote drug use and the illegal tender and sales of narcotics such as heroin.

In a tweet he shared on Sunday (August 25), Fivio Foreign connected with trending Philadelphia rapper Skrilla, who went viral earlier this year after doing a From The Block live performance of his song “G#######” with a pair of women who appeared to be on drugs.

According to Fivio, he and Skrilla elected to hit the streets after his concert got canceled, which resulted in the pair of rappers and their entourages taking part in the filing of a disturbing video of a man purportedly using narcotics on the street.

“Philly bloccs Show got canceled we went to the hood to checc Skrilla ,” Fivio wrote in the caption of the video.

The group of onlookers chanted the street term “dog food”—widely used for as a code word for heroin—as the incident occurred, seemingly glorifying the sale of drugs. Since Fivio shared the grizzly video, the tweet itself has attracted well over a million views on Twitter. Additionally, thousands of users reacted to the clip with utter disgust and astonishment while criticizing Fivio for sharing it in the first place.

“Fivio might be the dumbest rapper of all time, you cant make this up,” one user wrote in a tweet. Another user added, “Fivio like forty in another n###as hood hanging with junkies show got cancelled so this what u decide to go do? Lmfao.”

Users continued reacting to the video, slamming the two rappers for seemingly making fun of the ongoing drug epidemic that’s actively claiming lives.

People’s loved ones dying on a daily basis and you f###### idiots think this s### cool https://t.co/gRbz2VYtAP — Aleister Strange (@aleisterstrange) August 26, 2024

One user who appears to be a close associate to Skrilla, came to the defense of the Philly native by remarking on the environment he was brought up in.

“If you never met Skrilla, don’t talk about him as a person cuz of this tweet plz,” the user pleaded in part. “He grew up in Kensington. He’s a product of his environment. This all he knows. But Skrilla is one of the most kindhearted people I know and one of the best friends I made in the music industry.”

Fivio recently endorsed Donald Trump for president and even collaborated with the former POTUS on a song featuring Kodak Black entitled “ONBOA47RD.” However, the “City Of God” rapper’s recent post is certainly off-code from the platform Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, have stood on recently.

Vance recently pledged to sentence convicted drug dealers to the death penalty if Trump is elected to a second term. Vance is the U.S. Senator for the state of Ohio, which has been significantly impacted by the opioid crisis, with overdose deaths remaining a critical public health issue. In recent years, there has been an alarming increase in overdose deaths, particularly due to fentanyl, which is often mixed with other drugs leading to unintentional overdoses.