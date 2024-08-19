Fivio Foreign Teases Donald Trump Meeting, Sparking Fan Backlash 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Fivio Foreign claimed he has an upcoming meeting with Donald Trump, days after endorsing him on a single with Kodak Black.

Fivio Foreign featured Donald Trump’s voice on his new single with Kodak Black, and now he’s taking his endorsement a step further.

Last Friday (August 16), the Brooklyn native stunned fans with his new collab with the Florida rapper “ONBOA47RD.” Despite coming under fire from his fans over the track, some of whom vowed to never listen to his music again, Fivio Foreign claims he’s set to meet Donald Trump very soon.

On Sunday (August 18) made an announcement on X (Twitter). “Linking up w Trump inna couple days,” he wrote.

It appears Fivio intends to conduct an interview of sorts, and asked his followers to submit questions for the former President and 34-times convicted felon.

“What’s the 1 question yall want me to ask Trump when I see him ?” he asked.

While there were some silly replies, many responded with valid questions.

“Why is he using rappers as pawns?!” one person suggested. “Why is he pandering and what actual plan does he have that won’t benefit anyone making over 400k a year.”

Why is he using rappers as pawns?! Why is he pandering and what actual plan does he have that won’t benefit anyone making over 400k a year — Clive Bigsby (@KxngKwame) August 19, 2024

Another said, “Ask him if he ever apologized for saying the central park 5 should be put to death.”

Ask him if he ever apologized for saying the central park 5 should be put to death🥱 — MikeyMick✈ (@youngmick24) August 19, 2024

While a third person advised Fivio Foreign to ask Donald Trump, “Why he’s racist.”

It’s always the slow broke rappers who wanna jump into politics for clout https://t.co/w0FP0bNoAG — Boi (@boiboi1der) August 19, 2024

Ignoring the pertinent questions, the rapper revealed he wanted to ask about Flat Earth theory, but a follower recommended he find out about “secret alien files.”

However, Donald Trump has already addressed Fivio Foreign’s burning question.

Meanwhile, fellow rapper and Trump supporter Kanye West was mobbed after showing up to a rally in Beverly Hills. MAGA hat-wearing supporters flocked to his car as West and his wife Bianca Censori arrived.