Fivio Foreign Pays Homage To Destiny’s Child With “What’s My Name” Video

Benny Boom directed the new clip from the Brooklyn Drill rapper.

New York City-based recording artist Fivio Foreign linked up with Queen Naija and Coi Leray for “What’s My Name” from the B.I.B.L.E. album. The track uses an interpolation of “Say My Name” by Destiny’s Child.

This week saw the arrival of Fivio Foreign’s “What’s My Name” music video. Both Queen Naija and Coi Leray show up in the Benny Boom-directed clip that pays homage to some of Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams’s classic videos.

The “What’s My Name” video references Destiny’s Child hits like “Say My Name,” “Survivor,” and “Soldier.” As of press time, Fivio Foreign’s latest visuals are trending in the Top 20 of YouTube’s music section.

All three Destiny’s Child singles alluded to in the “What’s My Name” video were huge hits for the girl group. The iconic trio scored Top 10 entries on the Hot 100 chart with “Soldier” (#3), “Survivor” (#2), and “Say My Name” (#1).

Fivio Foreign dropped B.I.B.L.E. back in April. The project debuted at #9 on the Billboard 200 chart, earning 29,000 first-week units. B.I.B.L.E. is Foreign’s first Top 10 album. It peaked at #5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums rankings.

In addition to Queen Naija and Coi Leray, B.I.B.L.E. also features Quavo, Chloë, A$AP Rocky, Lil Tjay, Polo G, DJ Khaled, Ne-Yo, and more acts. Music legends Kanye West and Alicia Keys also collaborated with Fivio Foreign for the Drill track “City of Gods.”

Nah the support and responses I’m gettin from this Album tho 😩🔥 Make a n#### wanna buss a gangsta tear. I’m not tho lol.. But B.I.B.L.E Out everywhere go tune in now ❗️ https://t.co/boI3zaAQJf pic.twitter.com/6Dyae5OPFV — Fivio Foreign (@FivioForeign) April 8, 2022