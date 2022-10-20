Fivio Foreign Ridiculed Over Halftime Performance During Brooklyn Nets Game 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Fivio Foreign was heavily criticized for his sketchy set during the halftime show which was plagued with technical difficulties.

Fivio Foreign caused a stir online with his halftime performance during the Brooklyn Nets‘ season opener.

The NYC rapper began trending on Twitter on Wednesday evening (Oct. 19) following the unfortunate show where he performed during the Brooklyn Nets’ home opener against the New Orleans Pelicans.

However, while Fivio tried his best to get through his set, the equipment worked against him. Although he persisted with his medley of hits, he struggled to stay on time with the backing track.

Fivio Foreign's halftime performance at the Brooklyn Nets game 👀🔥pic.twitter.com/D2MOrAzH2G — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 20, 2022

Fivio also experienced technical difficulties during his performance at the DONDA 2 listening party earlier this year.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts online, with many criticizing the B.I.B.L.E. rapper, and the show’s technicians.

“Fivio Foreign is doing the halftime show for the #Nets and it’s like he’s trying to perform the songs after just hearing them for the first time five minutes before.”

Fivio Foreign is doing the halftime show for the #Nets and it’s like he’s trying to perform the songs after just hearing them for the first time five minutes before pic.twitter.com/erxJKoUP7m — Ash Diggs (@AshDiggs_) October 20, 2022

“If you watched that Fivio Foreign halftime show in Brooklyn, you may be entitled to financial compensation,” one fan complained.

If you watched that Fivio Foreign halftime show in Brooklyn, you may be entitled to financial compensation. — KJ (@KJ_McFlannels) October 20, 2022

Another called Fivio “the worst performer I’ve ever seen in my life btw.”

Fivio Foreign is the worst performer I've ever seen in my life btw — Shaky Warrior (@_80kang) October 20, 2022

“If you’re illegally streaming this Nets game you know that this fivio foreign halftime performance is one of the worst things in history”

If you’re illegally streaming this Nets game you know that this fivio foreign halftime performance is one of the worst things in history — Tyler Blint-Welsh (@tylergabriel_) October 20, 2022

Another Twitter user slammed the show, writing, “Worst halftime show I’ve ever seen, the f### is Fivio Foreign doing????”