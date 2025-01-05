Flavor Flav Dumps Gallons Of Mayonnaise On Football Coach’s Head

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Flavor Flav stunned fans at the 2025 Duke’s Mayo Bowl, unmasking as Tubby and delivering an unforgettable mayo-fueled celebration.

Flavor Flav shocked the crowd at the Bank of America Stadium as he revealed himself as Duke’s mascot, Tubby, during the 2025 Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

The rap legend and Public Enemy co-founder was unmasked after the Minnesota Golden Gophers’ 24-10 victory over Virginia Tech.

The reveal came during the post-game tradition fans have come to love—the infamous mayo dump. Taking center stage, Flavor Flav doused Gophers coach P.J. Fleck with nearly five gallons of Duke’s Mayonnaise.

“I brought the hype to Tubby, the coolest, creamiest mascot in the game. Cause we’re spreading the love, Duke’s-style!” Flavor Flav said.

Flavor Flav is no stranger to making headlines. With a career spanning nearly four decades, six Grammy nominations, and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, his cultural impact is undeniable.

“When we started thinking about how to bring this to life, Flavor Flav just felt right,” said Rebecca Lupesco, Duke’s Brand Director. “His energy is unmatched, and when he said he has an unhealthy love of mayo, that was icing on the cake.”

This partnership also reflects Duke’s admiration for Flav’s philanthropic efforts, including his sponsorship of the U.S. Women’s Polo Team at the 2024 Paris Olympics and his ongoing support for women’s sports.