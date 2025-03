Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Public Enemy legend’s appearance was marked by a historic performance in which he became the first contestant to sing a Taylor Swift song.

Flavor Flav is once again making headlines after appearing as the Space Ranger on Season 13 of the FOX show The Masked Singer. His appearance was marked by a historic performance in which he became the first contestant to sing a Taylor Swift song, specifically “Bad Blood.”

As the self-proclaimed “King Swiftie,” Flavor Flav expressed his admiration for Swift, praising her as one of the most important singer-songwriters of our time.

During his time on the show, Flavor Flav’s distinctive voice and signature style, including his iconic clock accessory, made it challenging for him to remain incognito. Despite the panelists’ initial confusion—with guesses ranging from Tracy Morgan to DJ Jazzy Jeff—they eventually figured out his identity before his unmasking on “Ghostbusters Night.”

Flavor Flav noted that the clues were “easy ass” and that his voice, combined with the clock belt, gave him away. Although he was eliminated early, he expressed gratitude for the experience, stating that it was on his bucket list.

Flavor Flav’s experience on The Masked Singer was marked by a sense of being cheated out of more time on the show. He felt he was eliminated too early and missed the chance to perform a third song, which he’d prepared for the Group B finals. Nonetheless, he cherished the positive feedback from the panel and audience.

During a recent Zoom interview with AllHipHop, Flav talked about his iconic career with Public Enemy and his admiration for Chuck. He also spilled on what’s next for the trailblazing group, which includes a tour with Guns N’ Roses.

“We’re scheduled to go out on tour with Guns N’ Roses this summer and we’re working on some new songs right now to bring out on the road,” Flav said. “We got some fresh brand new songs right now that we’re putting together, and we’re almost done with them. We’re just putting the finishing touches on them, a couple of little knick-knacks, tweaks, this and that. Boom. Then y’all will have a fresh brand new EP from me and Chuck.”