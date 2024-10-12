Flavor Flav Gifts Fans Free Access To AI Therapy App In Celebration Of Sobriety Milestone

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Flavor Flav covered the costs of subscriptions for new users of the AI therapy app Sonia on World Mental Health Day.

Flavor Flav celebrated four years of sobriety by providing free access to an AI therapy app called Sonia. The charismatic Public Enemy member announced he was covering subscription costs for anyone who signed up for Sonia on World Mental Health Day, Thursday (October 10).

“October is an important month for my mental health,” he explained. “Next week, I am 4 years sober from alcohol. And [October 10] is mental health awareness day. My mental health is an important part of my sobriety journey. I talk to a therapist. In fact, I talk to two.

“I gots a crazy schedule and travels, my manager recommended trying out Sonia – an AI therapist that has been there for me like Janet Jackson says – Any Time Any Place. I always like to be the first to do something revolutionary. This is something special that has the ability to help so many people. I reached out to the Sonia team to cover the cost of subscriptions for anyone who signs up [on October 10).”

We are so happy to now support 1000s of @FlavorFlav fans with free therapy in our app! Happy World Mental Health Day! https://t.co/KZDpbVDPVw — Sonia (@Sonia_Health) October 11, 2024

Sonia offers users an “AI therapist” to communicate with through the app. Its founders claim they aren’t trying to replace human therapists.

“It is important to emphasize that we don’t consider human therapists, or any companies providing physical or virtual mental health care conducted by humans, as our competition,” co-founder Dustin Klebe told TechCrunch.

Fellow co-founder Lukas Wolf added, “We are building a solution for the millions of people who are struggling with their mental health but can’t (or don’t want to) access a human therapist.We aim to fill the gigantic gap between demand and supply.”

Flavor Flav paying for people’s Sonia subscriptions added to his philanthropic efforts in 2024. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer famously sponsored the U.S. women’s water polo team to help ease their financial burdens and served as their “hype man” at the 2024 Paris Olympics.