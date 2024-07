Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Flavor Flav is living his best life in Paris, where the colorful Public Enemy legend is showing his support for the 2024 Olympics.

As the official hypeman for the U.S. Women’s water polo team, Flavor Flav has been attending both the practices and matches as the team tries to take home a fourth straight Olympic gold medal.

But being Flavor Flav, he’s also had several other opportunities to spread his signature joie de vivre to all those around him. For starters, he stopped by the Ambassador’s Residence, where he played a nearly 100-year-old piano. Onlookers were stunned as Flav, who plays multiple instruments, flawlessly executed the song. His peers were equally as impressed with people like Kid Capri, Smooth B, Doodlebug, DJ Lord and EDI Mean showing their support in the comment section of his Instagram post.

Flav wrote in the caption, “FLAVOR FLAV: Newest artist in residence at the Ambassadors Residence in Paris…playing a piano from 1929!!!”

Flavor Flav then had the chance to meet First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden. Poolside at the aquatics center, Biden greeted Flavor Flav—dressed in red, white and blue—with open arms.

He wrote in the caption, ” I love all the support Women’s Water Polo is getting…a boy is so appreciative that the First Lady came to the First Game. THANK YOU @flotus Dr. Jill Biden for all the support of you and your family.”

Flavor Flav took an unexpected but exciting turn in his career by sponsoring the U.S. Women’s Water Polo team at the Olympics earlier this year. The sponsorship is intended to highlight Flavor Flav’s apparent interest in using his platform to champion and elevate the visibility of women in sports, helping to bridge the gap between entertainment and athletic excellence.

The collaboration has brought a fresh and dynamic flair to the U.S. Women’s Water Polo team, infusing their Olympic journey with a unique blend of energy and enthusiasm.

Flavor Flav’s involvement has not only provided financial support but also sparked increased media attention and fan engagement, showcasing the team’s talent on a broader stage. As the athletes dive into their high-stakes matches, the vibrant spirit of Flav’s sponsorship serves as a reminder of the exciting intersections between pop culture and athletic achievement, amplifying the impact and reach of women’s sports on a global scale.