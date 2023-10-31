Flavor Flav Invited By “Two Other NBA Teams” Following Viral National Anthem Performance 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Flavor Flav could return to perform the national anthem at two other NBA teams following his viral rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Flavor Flav acknowledged that while some critics may have joked about his viral National Anthem performance, he shall have the last laugh.

The Public Enemy co-founder performed a live rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks game Sunday night (October 29).

Footage of his performance soon went viral, and not everybody was a fan. However, Flavor Flav believes he “knocked it out the park” and had a lot of fun doing it.

He also revealed he accepted the invitation to sign the national anthem in honor of his family members who fought in the military, including his father, who was in the army, and other veterans and their families.

“When I sang that national anthem, I was singing it for them because they’re not here to sing it for themselves,” Flavor Flav explained during a TMZ interview. “I did that in honor of my family and also for a lot of other people’s families, too, that fought for this country.”

Flav acknowledged the mixed response to his performance but ignored the haters, stating that the positives far outweigh the negatives.

“I was kinda proud of myself,’ he said, adding that he had “fun” doing it. “I sang it my way and I gave it my own twist.”

While he kept the details close to his chest, Flavor Flav also shared that other NBA teams have invited him to perform.

“There’s two other NBA teams that invited me, I’m just not gonna say who they are right now,” he added. Nonetheless, Flav did let slip that one was his “favorite” team.

In a post after his performance, Flavor Flav said signing the national anthem was a “long time bucket list item,” and insisted the critics won’t stop him “trying new things.”