Flavor Flav Just Crushed The National Anthem At Bucks Vs. Hawks Game

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Flavor Flav is primarily known as a reality television star and the colorful hypeman for Public Enemy, who peppers the legendary rap group’s catalog with a variety of ad-libs. But many don’t realize he’s also a multi-instrumentalist who can apparently sing like an angel. On Sunday night (October 29), Flavor Flav—former star of VH1’s Flavor of Love—sauntered onto the basketball court to perform the National Anthem ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks game.

Rocking his signature clock, a pair of sunglasses, white baseball cap (sideways, of course) and a green Bucks jersey, Flavor Flav delivered a live rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” that had the crowd completely awe-struck. As Flav belted out lyrics like, “And the rocket’s red glare, the bombs bursting in air/Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there,” blips of cheers and applause kept coming his way. At the end of the clip, someone can be heard yelling, “That’s the best national anthem ever!”

Flava Flav sang the national anthem before the Bucks game 😭 pic.twitter.com/XP2HZmJxfg — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 29, 2023

“The Star-Spangled Banner” was adopted in 1931 as the national anthem of the United States. The lyrics come from the “Defence of Fort M’Henry,” a poem written on September 14, 1814. Flav’s rendition is getting rave reviews, with many people completely shocked he could sing like that.

The apple evidently doesn’t fall too far from the tree. Flavor Flav’s four-year-old son, Jordan Drayton, just released his first single and video with Goonies actor Corey Feldman. The young Drayton—who has adopted the stage name JRD—is the star of “Here Comes Halloween.” The accompanying video finds Drayton dressed as A Nightmare Before Christmas character Jack Skellington and going trick or treating with his little friends.

On Friday (October 27), Flavor Flav shared a clip of the video to his Instagram page and applauded his young son for the new song and video. He wrote in the caption, ” My son Jordan is a superstar. Here Comes Halloween, featuring Corey Feldman and my son Jordan Drayton.”

Drayton already plays the drums, piano and sings on the sidewalks of Hollywood, clearly a natural performer. As for the Bucks vs. Hawks game, the Hawks are currently up by 23 points with roughly eight minutes left to go in the fourth quarter. Watch Flavor sing the National Anthem above and Jordan Drayton (JRD)’s video below.