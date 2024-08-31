Flavor Flav Submits Bid To Be 2028 Olympic Torchbearer

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Public Enemy co-founder Flavor Flav is hoping to be the next Olympic torch bearer!

Flavor Flav officially submitted his application to be the Olympic torchbearer for Los Angeles in 2028.

The Hip-Hop icon expressed his inspiration by seeing his friend and fellow artist Snoop Dogg fulfill a similar duty at this year’s event in Paris.

“Guess what? I got a feeling I might be one of them,” he shared on the “Politickin” podcast, hosted by California’s Governor Gavin Newsom. “I put my bid in already. I said, ‘If Snoop can carry the torch in Paris – come on, man – Flav can carry that bad boy in LA!'”

Snoop’s impressive stint as torchbearer also influenced Flavor’s decision.

Praising Snoop’s performance, Flavor said, “Snoop did a fantastic job, man. He rocked. Even though they did pay him a half-a-million a day, Snoop got a nice payday out there, besides the payday, he did a good job and I know that man had a lot of fun out there. Mad big ups to you, Snoop.”

At 65, Flavor Flav’s enthusiasm remains undiminished, and he sees the torch relay as a significant opportunity to contribute to an iconic event in his home country.

One specific aspiration for Flavor Flav is to earn a custom Olympic pin, much like Snoop did.

This small but symbolic token seems to have added to his determination to succeed.

“I want one of them pins too. He got his own Olympic pin. I’m gonna try to get me one of them Olympic pins,” Flav said.