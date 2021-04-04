Flavor Flav Says There Is No Comparing Him To Boosie After Airport Mixup

(AllHipHop News)
Rap legend Flavor Flav has weighed in on a case of mistaken identity involving himself, and rapper Boosie.
The kerfuffle started when Boosie was strolling through an airport, and a woman rolled up on him in awe.
The problem was, the woman thought Boosie was Flavor Flav, which didn’t go over too well with the Baton Rouge rapper, who refused to acknowledge the fan and kept on walking.
“I was just in the f###### airport, lady gonna be talking bout ‘Flavor Flav.’ I don’t look like no damn Flavor Flav. I look like Boosie…it’s too early in the morning for this s###. She said ‘Flavor Flav’ and I kept f###### walking. Flav you can’t f### with me man,” Boosie fumed.
Flavor Flav got wind of the mixup, and responded to Boosie in kind, saying the same thing happened to him as he was walking through a mall.
“Aye yo check this out I’m walking through the mall and m############ is running up to me talking about ‘Lil Boosie.’ I don’t look like no Lil Boosie If anything Lil Boosie you look like me. I was here first,” Flavor Flav said. “I’m a big fan of Lil Boosie but Boosie can’t f### with Flav for real,” Flav said.
Flav playfully reminded Boosie that he was “here first” and while Boosie was a legend in his own right, the legendary Public Enemy group member has stats.
“I got stats baby, I got stats. I like Lil Boosie man that’s my dude. He runs around smacking the s### out of people. Oh he’s a real n#### G, but he still can’t f### with Flav. I got the stats alright? Word to the bird.”