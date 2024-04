The Public Enemy tour de force took to Instagram on Tuesday (April 2) to address a recent article published on Deadline.com.

Flavor Flav has denied a report claiming he’s participating in a Flavor of Love reboot. The Public Enemy tour de force took to Instagram on Tuesday (April 2) to address a recent article published on Deadline.com that read: “We’re in the process of working with Flavor Flav to reimagine what Flavor of Love can feel like in this in this decade, which is very different. The project is really fun, a comedy in the dating space. Flav will not, however, be doing the dating this time around but will be part of the process.”

Flav, however, clearly wants nothing to do with it. He wrote: “An article was published this morning in Deadline about me that is a complete lie. I am NOT involved with a Flavor of Love reboot and have no interest. I am partnered with a new production company and together we are developing concepts that highlight where I am now as a person,,, vs where I was. You can’t get to the next chapter by staying on the same page. This clock round my neck is moving forward, not backwards.”

Flavor of Love initially premiered on VH1 in 2006. While not a direct spin-off, the show was a result of Brigitte Nielsen and Flavor Flav’s failed relationship on Strange Love. Twenty different ladies competed for Flavor Flav’s heart as they live together in a mansion in Encino, California. The show helped launch the ensuing I Love New York, Rock of Love and Real Chance of Love, among others.

The show catapulted Flavor Flav to another level of fame, even though he’d already found immense success with Public Enemy. The Flavor of Love 2 finale was the second highest-rated non-sports basic cable show of 2006. It lasted for one more season and officially came to a close in 2008.

Flav is a different man these days, so it’s no surprise he wants to do other things. With more than three years of sobriety under his belt, the 65-year-old has a new lease on life. Aside from his numerous appearances at the Grammys, iHeartRadio Music Awards and other Hollywood events, he recently teamed up with Chuck D for a solo single called “Everywhere Man” because, frankly, he is everywhere.