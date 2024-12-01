Flavor Flav Reveals He’ll Be 2028 Olympics Torch Bearer

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Flavor Flav continues to do amazing things!

Flavor Flav confirmed he’s bringing his energy to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles as a confirmed torch bearer. The Public Enemy co-founder made waves at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“In 2028, when the Olympics come to L.A., your boy Flavor Flav is going to be able to carry the torch,” he revealed during a live chat on the latest social media platform Blue Sky. “It’s a bragging right!”

READ ALSO: Flavor Flav Submits Bid To Be 2028 Olympic Torchbearer

While in Paris, Flavor Flav sponsored the U.S. Women’s and Men’s Water Polo Teams, stepping up to cover costs when they lacked the money to compete. Flav’s generosity helped them compete on the world stage.

Flav cheered for Team USA and even had a meeting with the United States First Lady Jill Biden throughout the Paris games. Now, he’s prepping for 2028.

“Word on the skeets,” he added, “Flavor Flav gonna be carrying the Olympic torch on the LA streets!!!”