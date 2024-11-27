Flo Milli Confirms Baby News Following Fans’ Speculation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Flo Milli confirmed she’s expecting her first child, celebrating an already eventful year in music with a personal milestone.

The 23-year-old rapper shared two photos on X, formerly known as Twitter, proudly displaying her growing baby bump, marking a personal milestone in what has been a monumental year for her career.

Milli had previously dismissed rumors about her pregnancy earlier this month when fans began speculating after a snippet from a new music video showed a man caressing what appeared to be a baby bump.

At the time, Milli playfully addressed the frenzy, tweeting, “Damn, I can’t be bloated?” Though the comment temporarily quieted the rumors, her latest posts make it clear the speculation wasn’t far off.

Sharing the moment with her fans, the rapper humorously added to the news by tweeting, “Fo mommy s**t,” as well as, “I can’t even see my coochie no more that’s crazy.”

i can’t even see my coochie nomore that’s crazy — FLOSKI✰ (@_FloMilli) November 26, 2024

The posts were widely celebrated by her followers, with many sending messages of congratulations and joy.

Adding to the excitement, Lasting Impressions Hair Co., a styling business that worked on Milli’s most recent photoshoot, posted a behind-the-scenes video that included a fleeting caption over one clip reading, “The bump.”

The social media post offered a closer look at the production of Milli’s reveal images and added fuel to the celebratory atmosphere.

Flo Milli’s big announcement caps a career-defining year for the artist.

Her second album, Fine Ho, Stay, debuted on the Billboard 200 chart, marking her first appearance on the prestigious list.

The record’s lead single, Never Lose Me, climbed to the No. 15 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, solidifying her status as one of Hip-Hop’s rising stars.

Recently, she also made headlines with the release of the sultry music video for her song Wet Dreams.