Flo Milli Named As Spotify’s Fourth U.S. RADAR Artist

(AllHipHop News)
Alabama-bred rapper Tamia “Flo Milli” Carter is getting major backing from a music industry giant. Spotify selected the RCA recording artist as the streamer’s fourth U.S. RADAR artist.
As part of the program, Flo Milli will be featured in the RADAR playlist along with other up-and-coming musicians like The Kid LAROI, Chloe X Halle, and J.I The Prince of NY. She will also take part in a Spotify Singles recording session and receive promotional support for her upcoming releases.
The Spotify campaign also includes billboards in Atlanta and New York City as well as a forthcoming mini-documentary premiering later this year. Plus, Spotify’s Head of Urban, Carl Chery, interviewed Flo Milli via Zoom to talk about RADAR.
Ned Monahan, Spotify’s Head of Global Hits states, “Since the release of ‘Beef FloMix’ on Spotify in 2019, we’ve watched Flo Milli’s exponential growth with excitement. Her magnetism is indisputable, and she’s one of the most exciting new rappers in the game right now. We are beyond thrilled to partner with Flo as our next RADAR artist, and can’t wait to see what’s next.”
Flo Milli garnered a lot of attention in the Hip Hop community and beyond when she presented her Ho, Why Is You Here? mixtape last July. The project has been streamed over 192 million times on Spotify. She began the new year by dropping the “Roaring 20s” single.
“I’m grateful that I’m a part of this [RADAR] program and being that I’m putting out a song right now [‘Roaring 20s’], I think it’s cool to tie that in and it’s a dope way to start off,” says Flo Milli.