Florida Rapper Arrested For Killing Pregnant Woman Days After Double Murder Acquittal

Rapper Ace NH faces charges for allegedly murdering a pregnant woman a few days after he was acquitted in a double homicide trial.

Tampa police arrested Ace NH, whose real name is Billy Adams, on Wednesday (February 8). He was charged with first-degree murder and killing of an unborn child by injury to the mother.

Authorities claim Adams, 25, killed Alana Sims, 22, on January 30. A jury found him not guilty of first-degree murder in a 2020 shooting on January 27.

“Mere days after he was acquitted of a separate crime, our homicide suspect did the unthinkable when he killed an innocent woman and her unborn child,” Tampa’s Interim Chief Lee Bercaw said. “I hope this arrest brings some closure to the victim’s family who is mourning the loss of two loved ones. We are working with the State Attorney’s Office to ensure the suspect is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Sims believed Adams was the father of her unborn child. She was five months pregnant.

“What this defendant did is unimaginable,” State Attorney Susan S. Lopez said. “Our thoughts and support are with the family members of these crime victims. Since the night of the murders, we have worked closely with TPD to arrest this killer. While we respect the verdict of the jury in the prior case, we disagreed with it and that is why we prosecuted him.”

Adams previously faced murder charges for killing Trevon Albury and Daniel Thompson at a recording studio. Adams took the stand in his trial, testifying that he shot the men in self-defense. Jurors sided with Adams, allowing him to walk free in January.