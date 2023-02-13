Florida Rapper Denied Bond After Being Charged With Pregnant Girlfriend’s Murder

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Police claim Ace NH killed his pregnant girlfriend just a few days after her was acquitted of murder in a separate case.

A judge denied bond to rapper Ace NH, who is accused of murder in the death of his pregnant girlfriend.

According to multiple reports, Judge Margaret Taylor ordered Ace NH to remain in jail until his trial on Monday (February 13). The judge also rejected the defense’s request for a gag order at the court hearing.

Tampa police arrested Ace NH, whose real name is Billy Adams, for first-degree murder on February 8. Authorities claimed he killed his pregnant girlfriend Alana Sims on January 30, just a few days after he was acquitted of murder in a separate case.

“What this defendant did is unimaginable,” State Attorney Susan S. Lopez said. “Our thoughts and support are with the family members of these crime victims. Since the night of the murders, we have worked closely with TPD to arrest this killer. While we respect the verdict of the jury in the prior case, we disagreed with it and that is why we prosecuted him.”

Earlier this year, Ace NH faced trial for the 2020 shooting deaths of Trevon Albury and Daniel Thompson. The rapper insisted he shot the men in self-defense. A jury agreed with Ace NH, finding him not guilty of murder.