Floyd Mayweather & The Money Team Racing To Make NASCAR Debut

Floyd Mayweather admitted, “anything easy isn’t worth doing to me,” as he takes The Money Team Racing to the Daytona 500.

Floyd Mayweather is taking his winning mentality to the iconic Daytona International Speedway in Florida with the launch of his racing team.

The Money Team Racing (TMTR) is finally ready to make its debut at this year’s Daytona 500. Floyd Mayweather has partnered with sunglasses brand Pit Viper and secured Kaz Grala as their driver.

The retired boxing legend unveiled the No. 50 Pit Viper Chevrolet via Twitter on Monday (Feb. 1)

“TMT AT THE DAYTONA 500 2022!!!!” he revealed.

Mayweather displayed his passion for competition in a statement. “I love fast cars and I love to compete. I know NASCAR will not be easy, but anything easy isn’t worth doing to me,” he said. “With that being said, this move into auto racing seems to be a perfect fit for the Mayweather brand.”

For motorheads, the car Grala will drive for Floyd Mayweather is a NASCAR NextGen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, with an engine from ECR.

Floyd Mayweather and his team will run Daytona as an open car, and Grala will have to race his way onto the field. TMTR indicated that it intends to compete in “select” races during the season.

“It’s an honor to be behind the wheel for Floyd Mayweather’s entrance into NASCAR. It’s a really exciting time in our sport as it globalizes and reaches new audiences,” said Grala. “I know Floyd is here to win, and I absolutely feel that everyone involved in this program is capable of making that happen. We know we will need some time to grow together as a new organization, but I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of building this team from the ground up.”