Miami Rapper Pitbull Gets Revved Up Over NASCAR Investment

By : / Categories : News / January 15, 2021

Pitbull celebrated his 40th birthday by announcing he's an owner of a new NASCAR team.

Pitbull is investing some of the money he has made from his rap career into one of America’s most popular sports.

To celebrate his 40th birthday which is today (January 15th) “Mr. 305” is now the co-owner of a NASCAR racing team with veteran Justin Marks.

Earlier today, Pitbull, born Armando Christian Pérez, revealed he is the co-owner of Trackhouse Racing Group, which sponsors the sport’s only Mexican driver, Daniel Suarez.

.“As soon as I met Justin, (team president) Ty Norris and Daniel, we were on the same page,” Pitbull said in a statement. “They welcomed me aboard, and now we’re going to show the world NASCAR is not only a sport but it’s a culture.”

Trackhouse and Suarez will debut in the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro at the Daytona 500 on February 14th.

Pitbull brings a variety of big-name sponsors to the table. Money aside, the new partnership will also launch an innovative racing-themed STEM curriculum within the SLAM! (Sports Leadership Arts and Management) inner-city charter schools, which Pitbull helped establish seven years ago.

Pitbull’s announcement as a co-owner in track house comes on the heels of Michael Jordan’s investment in a NASCAR team as well.

The Chicago Bulls legend is the owner of “His Airness,” which will be headed up by NASCAR giant Bubba Wallace.

