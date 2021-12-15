Foogiano Indicted For Weapon Possession In South Carolina

Foogiano continues to face legal problems as he was indicted on two counts of illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.

Gucci Mane’s artist Foogiano is facing more legal trouble.

According to the Greenville News, Foogiano has been indicted on two counts of illegal possession of a firearm by a felon. The charges stem from a deadly concert he headlined at a South Carolina club on July 5, 2020.

A total of 10 people were struck by gunfire at the event, resulting in two deaths. A man named Jarquez Kezavion Cooper was arrested a few days after the concert and charged with murder.

Others alleged to be responsible for the shooting haven’t been caught or publicly identified. Gucci Mane and Foogiano were named in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the estate of Mykala Bell, who was one of the victims.

Authorities said Foogiano wasn’t involved in the gunfire, but he was discovered to illegally be in possession of a weapon that night. Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis also suggested the shooters may have been part of the rapper’s entourage.

Foogiano, whose real name is Kwame Brown, is accused of knowingly possessing a Glock 40-caliber pistol and ammunition despite being a felon. He was indicted in a U.S. District Court in Greenville on Friday (December 10).

The indictment adds to Foogiano’s legal woes as he’s already behind bars for a probation violation. Earlier this year, a judge sentenced him to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to cutting off his ankle monitor and fleeing the state while out on bond.