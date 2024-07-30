Foolio Murder: Alleged Shooter Arrested In Tense Overnight SWAT Standoff 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Multiple units, including SWAT, worked overnight in a standoff with a man suspected of pulling the trigger in the death of rapper Foolio.

A fourth person wanted in connection with the murder of Julio Foolio has been arrested a day after Florida authorities apprehended three other suspects on first-degree murder charges.

On Tuesday morning (July 30), cops announced the arrest of one of the men reportedly suspected of pulling the trigger in the shooting death of the Jacksonville rapper last month. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed Rashad Murphy was arrested following an overnight SWAT standoff at an apartment complex.

In a video shared by authorities, cops can be heard urging Murphy to surrender. According to a statement from Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, multiple units spent “hours” negotiating with Murphy to leave the complex. When their attempts failed, “SWAT operators used tactics to force” to force him out.

Law enforcement officers evacuated nearby residents before smoke was seen billowing into a window of the complex. “Murphy surrendered just after midnight,” JSO confirmed.

Overnight, your Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service tracked Rashad Murphy, 30, to an apartment complex off Collins Road.



He was wanted for murder in the Tampa shooting death of Charles Jones, also known as Julio Foolio, last month.



JSO CPR, Gang, and… pic.twitter.com/yRksEvsgJY — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 30, 2024

Foolio was gunned down in a fatal shooting at a Holiday Inn in Tampa on June 23. Three other people were injured in the shooting.

Detectives are still trying to track Davion Murphy who they suspect of firing shots in Foolio’s murder. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters urged Murphy to surrender to Jacksonville Sheriff’s headquarters.

“Turn yourself in,” Walters said during an interview with WJXT. “That way we can do this without incident, without any issues.”

Investigators allege all five suspects were linked to the ATK and 1200 gangs. They face life in prison for their roles in Foolio’s murder.