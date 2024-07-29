Foolio Murder Case: 3 Suspects Arrested As Police Search For 2 Alleged Gunmen

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Foolio was fatally shot at a Tampa hotel in June. Police said his alleged killers had ties to the ATK and 1200 gangs.

Florida authorities announced three arrests in the Julio Foolio murder case on Monday (July 29). Sean Gathright, Alicia Andrews and Isaiah Chance were apprehended over the weekend in Jacksonville. They were charged with first-degree murder.

Police named two other men, Davion Murphy and Rashad Murphy, as fugitives in the case. Warrants were issued for both suspects.

Foolio, whose real name was Charles Jones, was shot and killed at a Holiday Inn in Tampa on June 23. Three other people were injured in the shooting.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw identified Gathright, Davion Murphy and Rashad Murphy as the gunmen seen in surveillance footage of the shooting. Foolio’s killers traveled from Jacksonville to Tampa, following him from location to location on the day of his murder.

All five suspects were linked to the ATK and 1200 gangs. They faced life in prison for their roles in Foolio’s murder.

Authorities said ATK’s Yungeen Ace, Foolio’s longtime rival, was not under investigation for the murder. Earlier this month, a masked man claimed he killed Foolio to collect a bounty offered by Ace.

“There was money on his head,” the man said on social media. “I rock with Ace and them boys, ATK. I be in Jacksonville heavy. If you know you know. I did that. I handled that ‘cause Ace had that money on his head. Ace had done put that 10k up, told me to slide. Told me to smack fool ‘cause he got tired of that n#### running his mouth playing all the time. So, what had to be done had to be done.”

Ace celebrated Foolio’s death by releasing a music video for the song “Do It” hours after the murder. Ace wasn’t the only rapper with a brazen reaction to the fatal shooting. Spinabenz and Whoppa Wit Da Choppa dropped a video for their “Foolio Dead” track on July 26.