Foolio Murder: Fifth Suspect Arrested After Six-Month Manhunt 

A fifth suspect was apprehended in connection with Foolio’s shooting, which authorities believe was part of a violent gang feud.

The fifth person suspected in connection with the murder of Foolio has been apprehended after over six months on the run.

27-year-old Davion Murphy is now in custody following his arrest in Jacksonville, bringing a six-month-long manhunt to an end, per Fox 13.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that Murphy was apprehended at a Jacksonville apartment complex with assistance from its gang unit and the U.S. Marshals Service. He was subsequently booked into the Duval County Pre-Trial Detention Facility.

Authorities have been pursuing Davion Murphy since June 23, 2024, in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper Foolio, which they describe as a meticulously planned ambush rooted in long-standing gang rivalries.

Prosecutors claim Davion Murphy and four other suspects, Rashad Murphy, 30, Isaiah Chance, 21, Alicia Andrews, 21, and Sean Gathright, 18, stalked Foolio through Tampa before ambushing him at a Holiday Inn.

Suspected shooters, the Murphys and Gathright, allegedly gunned down Foolio using two AR-style rifles and a Glock pistol. Surveillance video captured the gunmen firing at the rapper in the hotel parking lot.

Foolio was pronounced dead at the scene, while three others sustained injuries in the barrage of gunfire.

Authorities accuse Chance and Andrews of being “lookouts,” claiming they trailed the rapper to two strip clubs where Foolio was celebrating his 26th birthday on June 22.

The first four suspects arrested face first-degree murder charges and are being held without bond. Davion Murphy is scheduled to appear in court on January 7.