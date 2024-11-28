Foolio Murder Suspect Planning Insanity Defense

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The gang-linked shooting of Jacksonville rapper Foolio in Tampa has sparked a high-profile murder case, with an insanity defense now taking center stage.

Foolio’s death in Tampa outside a hotel on the morning of his 26th birthday set off ripples in both the Hip-Hop world and now prosecutors are building their case against one man charged in the brazen attack.

Foolio, born Charles Jones, was gunned down on June 23, 2024, in what authorities say was a carefully orchestrated ambush tied to long-standing gang rivalries.

The shooting left three others injured and drew scrutiny to escalating violence involving factions alleged to have been feuding for more than a decade.

One of the accused, 30-year-old Rashad Murphy, is preparing an insanity defense in the case, according to court filings submitted on November 19.

His legal team is seeking a forensic neuropsychological evaluation, suggesting that Murphy’s mental state will be central to the argument aimed at countering charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

If convicted, Murphy could face the death penalty. Florida courts rarely see successful insanity defenses.

State law requires defendants to demonstrate they could not distinguish right from wrong or comprehend the consequences of their actions at the time of the crime.

Prosecutors are expected to push back with the weight of forensic evidence and witness testimony.

According to Tampa Police, the attack was a premeditated effort carried out by three shooters, identified as Murphy, his brother, 27-year-old Davion Murphy, and an 18-year-old accomplice, Sean Gathright.

Investigators allege the trio used Foolio’s social media posts about his birthday celebration to track his location.

All three reportedly exited a vehicle with firearms—a handgun and two rifles—before approaching the parking lot of a hotel near the University of South Florida and opening fire.

Bercaw stated that Foolio’s ties to 6 Block made him a target in the feud, which allegedly has been linked to dozens of murders before spilling over into Tampa.

Police Chief Lee Bercaw said the deadly shooting stemmed from an ongoing beef between Jacksonville groups known as 6 Block, ATK, and 1200, associated with rapper Yungeen Ace, although he has not been charged in the case and is not considered a suspect.