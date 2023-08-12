Foot Locker Allegedly Refuses To Sell Yeezys Out Of Fear Of PR Nightmare

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

There are two major reasons why the retailer will not sell the sneakers.

AllHipHop.com previously reported that Adidas started selling the surplus of Kanye West’s Yeezy sneakers and that when they threw them online, the kicks were flying off the shelf.

Since that successful experience, which produced $565 million in profit and a portion will be allocated to be given away to charity, the brand reached out to some retailers hoping they would join them and sell the rest, according to the New York Post.

Foot Locker, one of the largest franchise sneaker retailers in the country, said they would not be helping. They were joined by other sneaker stores, all staying away from selling the very popular Yeezy line.

One of the issues was that they were afraid of the backlash they might receive because of all the antisemitic hate speech he spewed in 2022. The Foot Locker executives said the public relations kickback might be too overwhelming.

The other issue is that Foot Locker doesn’t want to integrate the charity aspect into their business model.

The German apparel company has already given up to $9 million to five charities, including the Anti-Defamation League, Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, and the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change, founded by George Floyd’.

Foot Locker has not publicly made a statement about their concerns.