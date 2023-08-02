How Robert Kraft Benefitted From Adidas’s Final Yeezy Sale

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The philanthropist will be one of five organizations to benefit from the sale.

Billionaire Patriots owner Robert Kraft really has his fingers in all kinds of rap dealings, including helping Adidas to disperse the $1.3 billion worth of inventory the company was left with after severing ties with Kanye West.

The first batch went on sale in June and sold four million pairs of sneakers within 48 hours. Adidas offered 15 Yeezy models ranging from $70 to $260 for customers to cop—and most of them went fast. In total, the company raked in $565 million for the online sale.

The profits Adidas made in the recent sale of the sneakers will be donated to five organizations. Three of them will be Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, the Anti-Defamation League and the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change.

Sources said there may be as much as $9 million going to ADL and The Floyd Institute. Page Six reports a “substantial financial seven-figure payment” will be given to Kraft’s organization.

Kraft has been trying to fight against hate in an effort to unify the Black and Jewish community for a while. He recently spoke on a panel with Meek Mill at the NAACP’s annual conference.

Kraft said he’s benefited from his relationship with the “Dreams and Nightmares” artist, saying it has helped him understand Blackness “more,” AllHipHop.com reported.

“I’ll never know what it’s like to walk into a room with Black skin,” Kraft said. “What I see happening now with hate, we have to stand together and stand proud and push back on this to keep the vibrancy of this country.”