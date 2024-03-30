Former U.S. Prosecutor Says Diddy Could End Up Dying In Prison Over Sex Trafficking Charges

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Neama Rahmani warns of a potential bleak future for Diddy amidst serious legal woes. Read more about Diddy’s potential fate over sexual trafficking allegations.

A former prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney’s Office who works specifically on human trafficking offered up a grim prediction about Diddy’s possible future.

During an insightful yet alarming discussion, Neama Rahmani, now president and co-founder of West Coast Trial Lawyers, shed light on the precarious legal situation currently entangling music mogul Diddy.

The conversation, centered around the recent lawsuit by Cassie against Diddy, has opened up a Pandora’s Box of legal woes for the Bad Boy founder, including alarming allegations of sex trafficking.

These accusations have kicked off an investigation led by prosecutors from the formidable Southern District of New York.

“Cassie was with Diddy for a decade and she knew where the bodies were buried and she spilled it all out, and that encouraged other victims to come forward,” Rahmani said of the initial lawsuit that kicked off a flurry of civil suits against the mogul.

With his years of legal expertise and experience prosecuting similar cases on the U.S.-Mexico border, Rahmani is uniquely qualified to weigh in on Diddy’s situation.

His background as a Persian-American attorney who graduated from Harvard Law School at 22 before taking on human trafficking cases at the U.S. Attorney’s Office grants him a nuanced understanding of the intricacies of such high-profile cases.

Under his analytical eye, the execution of search warrants in Miami and Los Angeles clearly indicates the gravity of Diddy’s case.

Rahmani hinted at a possible grim future for Diddy akin to that of R. Kelly.

“Under federal law, if someone is convicted of even one count of sex trafficking, it carries a 10 or 15-year prison sentence minimum; the judge can’t go any lower for each count depending on the age of the victim..I wouldn’t be surprised if this is another Jeffery Epstein, R. Kelly type of case.”

Rahmani’s statement stresses the rigorous nature of the justice system in handling sex trafficking offenses.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Diddy is arrested in the coming days or weeks. He’s going to have to face these charges. There’s no possible plea that is going to get him off with a slap on the wrist or probation. If prosecutors are successful, and they want to prove it, he may end up dying in prison,” Rahmani said.