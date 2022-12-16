Four People In Critical Condition After Fans Rush Asake Concert In London  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Reports suggest multiple failures led to a crush during the Asake gig at London’s O2 Academy, including lax security measures.

Nigerian breakout star Asake’s London show ended in disaster after fans rushed the venue leaving eight people in hospital, with four in critical condition.

According to multiple reports, police responded to requests for help at around 9:35 London time on Thursday (Dec. 15), where a large crowd of people attempted to force their way into the Brixton O2 Academy during the Asake concert.

So the police have locked off Asake and have left a bunch of people in an alley in the freezing cold. It is well. pic.twitter.com/NSuu2MudHK — Midé (@__93_Mide) December 15, 2022

The gig was the third of the Nigerian hitmaker’s sold-out shows at the venue, with the previous two passing without incident.

Various clips circulated on social media show a large crowd gathered outside the venue. Shouts and screams were heard as fans visibly struggled in the crush.

People have had enough and are breaking in to the venue to see Asake 🤣 can’t make this up pic.twitter.com/Gt6W1LVCWf — Midé (@__93_Mide) December 15, 2022

Because of Asake people want to behave like goats??? Wow. pic.twitter.com/74S6DnzPPa — inayah (@inayahlxve) December 15, 2022

Asake previously asked fans not to try to enter the venue if they didn’t have a ticket, as the show was sold out.

Journalist and author Jason Okundaye was outside the venue and reported “unsafe” conditions. He claimed “the lions share of blame falls on security,” with many fans citing lax security measures.

In response to a complaint about “unruly people” causing the crush, Okundaye said “multiple” things went wrong.

“Multiple things are true,” he tweeted Friday morning. “People were unruly and turned up without tickets, true. Security was also extremely lax, failed to properly check tickets, and even reportedly took bribes to let people in.”

He also backed up attendees’ reports that security failed to properly scan tickets.

“The majority of people waiting outside *had tickets*,” the journalist explained. “The problem was security had already let in a lot of people without tickets so capacity was reached with angry and confused ticket holders left outside with zero communication. Again, multiple things true at once.”

Asake offered apologies to concert-goers and prayers to the injured via a statement on social media.