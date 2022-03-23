M Huncho Ditches Famous Mask, Replaced With New Lucien Clarke Design

M Huncho debuted a new designer mask at his London show after hinting he would hang up his mask permanently following his “Farewell” tour.

When M Huncho announced his “Farewell” U.K. tour back in January, he teased his fans with the prospect he may be leaving the game.

M Huncho originally intended to tour in support of his 2020 mixtape, Huncholini The 1st, but had to postpone due to the global pandemic. Rebilled the Farewell Tour, fans assumed the U.K. trap-wave rapper was taking a break, coupled with the fact his previously released single was titled “Hiatus,” and the tour poster featured his famous mask removed and held up.

Furthermore, M Huncho wrote, “It’s time to say farewell…” announcing the tour in a Facebook post.

However, it appears Huncho was saying goodbye not to the music industry but to his mask.

The new mask is reportedly designed by Jamaican-born U.K. pro skateboarder and artist Lucien Clarke. The skater was signed by Virgil Abloh and sponsored by Louis Vuitton in the first deal of its kind.

M Huncho unveiled his new face-covering at his Tuesday night (Mar. 2) show at Brixton’s O2 Academy in South London. He also brought out his recent collaborator, fellow U.K. rapper Giggs to perform their new single, “Lean.”

@mhuncho went off!!!! Bringing out Giggs topped of the night perfectly 💯 pic.twitter.com/HUQ4vwjEeG — Mike Ross (@balle_balle_) March 22, 2022

M Huncho Is Giving Away His Mask To A Fan

Despite being set on fire in the promotional video, one lucky M Huncho fan will win the rapper’s “1 of 1” mask. Fans can pre-order his debut studio album, “Chasing Euphoria,” for the opportunity to get their hands on the face covering.

M Huncho has famously opted to keep his identity concealed from the public, wearing a mask at all times. The “Warzone” rapper explained why he conceals his face during a 2019 interview.

“I like my privacy. That’s it,” he shared. “I don’t care about none of this stuff that comes along with what I’m doing. … I don’t care about no ends.” He added, “I got a family. … I’m in this to maintain, and do bigger things.”