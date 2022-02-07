U.K Rappers Headie One & M Huncho Tease Explosive New “Warzone” Visuals

Headie One & M Huncho return with a banger, and this one comes with an explosive video. “Warzone” is due out on Feb. 10

Headie One is teaming up again with frequent collaborator M Huncho for a new song out on Thursday (Feb. 10), complete with an accompanying video.

The famously masked rapper M Huncho shared a video from the set featuring a snippet of the song. He is shown coming out of his trailer sporting two different outfits. “What character would you choose in Warzone? 😅 ,” he asked in the caption. “Warzone ft @Headie One Out 10/02/22.”

Meanwhile, Headie One also shared a behind-the-scenes look at filming the “Warzone” video.

He showed the pair as they were briefed by a pyrotechnic team who advised them what to expect from the explosions they would be filming. A technician warned them about the noise but explained the explosive material is harmless. Another snippet plays in the background as the team film a series of explosions.

Headie One Says “Drill is Very Honest”

Elsewhere, Headie One has spoken on the global appeal of drill music following his collaboration on “Aston Martin” with Italy’s Shiva.

“Everyone around the world is always open to new sounds. Drill is very honest,” Headie One told Clash. “When you’re not sugar-coating anything and you’re telling the whole truth, you’re just being true to yourself. You’re sharing a story, making people know that reality, and people feel that. It’s why drill is everywhere now – because it’s real. I think everyone can relate in some way and that’s why it will always grow.”

Headie One also discussed his recent U.K tour and spoke of his pride at playing the iconic Wembley Stadium.

“It was a big moment,” he admitted. “A very big moment. Something that I’ll never forget, for sure, but it’s just the start. I want to do more and keep working, it’s a big world out there and the sky’s the limit. I want to keep going, keep growing and making bigger and better shows.”