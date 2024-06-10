Foxy Brown Could Play Pivotal Role In Convicting Keefe D For 2Pac’s Murder

Lead prosecutors have reportedly contacted the rapper to take the stand in November’s trial.

Foxy Brown is reportedly among the list of witnesses prosecution is hoping to get on the stand in the murder case against Keefe D. The controversial Hip-Hop figure is believed to have played a crucial role in the 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur.

According to The U.S. Sun, Foxy Brown was in Las Vegas on the night of the infamous drive-by shooting and allegedly saw Keefe D in Sin City. Despite writing about meeting Foxy Brown and being in Las Vegas that evening for his book, Keefe D now claims everything he said was a lie. His legal strategy is that there’s no evidence he was in town and only claimed he was a “shot caller” for “fame and fortune.”

“There are secret and delicate conversations going on about Foxy being a witness at the trial,” an insider said. “She could prove vital in taking the stand or even making a statement about her recollection of being around the men, who claim they were in her company for a short while before they set off to murder 2Pac.

“Obviously, central to her involvement to the trial will be whether she has any recollection of Keefe. The prosecutors know that having independent and credible verification of Keefe being in Vegas would be a major benefit to their case. And it would destroy Keefe’s defense of ‘there’s no evidence I was even there,’ which has been presented by his lawyer in recent weeks.”

The insider continued, “There are many delicate factors for Foxy to consider. Being in this trial would bring a lot of eyes to her and not necessarily present her in the right light. Secondly, the characters she was socializing with back then had varied backgrounds and lifestyles. Another factor would be taking the stand means facing cross-examination, which could put her on record being asked about matters in her life which may be fresh or potentially shocking.

“Some people may forget that Foxy has a criminal past too, being convicted for assaulting two nail stylists in 2006. These interactions with Foxy are being kept secret between just a couple of the district attorneys and team members. Nothing is confirmed about what, if any, evidence she will provide.”

In Keefe D’s memoir, Compton Street Legend, he wrote Foxy Brown was present during a meeting with the late New York City socialite and party planner Eric “Zip” Martin. He claimed Martin provided a gun to his gang of Southside Crips, including his nephew Orlando Anderson, who’s long been suspected of being the triggerman.

Keefe D has publicly claimed Anderson used that Glock to kill 2Pac during a drive-by shooting near the famous Las Vegas strip. He wrote Foxy was in the car with Martin right before the gun was handed over. He also suggested that he met Martin, who was with Foxy Brown inside a Mercedes-Benz, at the MGM Grand Casino, close to the valet drop-off.

Davis wrote, “As I walked up to the driver’s side window, I noticed that the rapper, Foxy Brown, was in the car with Zip.”

“So he instructed her to step out of the car and motioned for me to jump in,” he wrote. “Zip had a hidden compartment that he opened up, reached in, and pulled a black .40 Glock out. He turned to me and said, ‘It’s time to get the money.’ Zip handed me the 17-shot pistol, which I promptly put down the back waist of my pants. I hopped out of the car, held the door open for Foxy Brown to get back in, closed the door, and they pulled off.“

Keefe D maintains his innocence. The trial takes place November 4.