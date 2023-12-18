Foxy Brown Heaps Praise On Nicki Minaj For Making Chart History As “Pink Friday 2” Debuts At No. 1 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj is making history again after Pink Friday 2 debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, her third chart-topper and the most ever by a female rapper.

The NYC icon raked in 228,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in its opening week, per Billboard. The feat means Nicki Minaj scored the largest week of any female rapper this decade.

Pink Friday 2 also earned Nicki Minaj another milestone after selling 25,000 vinyl copies, the biggest week for a female rap album since 1991, when Luminate began electronically tracking sales.

Nicki Minaj previously held the record for female rap No. 1 albums with her 2011 debut, Pink Friday, and its follow-up, Roman Reloaded, in 2012.

Pink Friday 2 is Minaj’s seventh Top. 10 album. She reached the second spot three times before with The Pinkprint (2015), Queen (2018) and Beam Me Up Scotty (2021). Her best of compilation, Queen Radio: Volume 1, went to No. 10 in 2022.

Taking to Instagram to congratulate Nicki Minaj, Foxy Brown praised her for being the only woman to surpass her with a trio of chart-topping albums. Foxy led the charts twice, firstly with The Album from Hip-Hop supergroup The Firm alongside Nas, AZ and Nature, and as a solo artist in 1999 with Chyna Doll.

“Hella proud,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of the duo. “Y’all mean to tell me no b#### broke that s### in my absence! Took twin to set tha bar again!”