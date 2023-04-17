Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Frank Ocean’s set at Coachella left fans steamed – and a source said it all had to do with an ice skating rink! Read more!

Sources: Frank Ocean’s Ice Skating Rink Caused Coachella Set Melt Down – Literally

Frank Ocean, hip-hop news, Coachella

Frank Ocean’s Coachella performance last night was supposed to be a triumphant return to the stage after nearly six years, but instead, it left fans feeling disappointed and frustrated.

The singer’s set was cut short, marred by last-minute changes, and lacking some of his most famous songs.

According to Festive Owl, the original stage production was planned to feature an ice rink with skaters performing alongside Ocean.

However, he decided at the last minute that he no longer wanted it. Consequently, the festival had to dismantle the previously approved stage, melt the entire ice rink, and reconstruct the stage based on Frank’s new preferences, causing an hour-long delay.

“Frank decided at the last minute that he no longer wanted it at all. All of the people walking around him at the start of the performance were actually ice skaters, had been practicing for weeks, and were supposed to be skating as part of the production,” Festive Owl write. “Coachella had to deconstruct the approved stage (that had been planned and signed off on for months in advance) + melt the entire ice rink and then set it up how Frank decided today with no warning.”

These sudden changes also meant that the ice skaters, who had been practicing for weeks, could not showcase their talents as part of the production.

Frank Ocean’s performance was further impacted by his decision to pull the plug on the livestream at the last second, leaving many people associated with Coachella unhappy.

The 35-year-old artist finally took the stage just before 11 p.m., despite being scheduled to start at 10 p.m., and only managed to perform 14 songs before the show was halted around 12:20 a.m. due to curfew.

From backstage, Ocean addressed the audience, saying, “Guys, I’m being told it’s curfew, so that’s the end of the show. Thank you so much.”

While the set featured new versions of tracks like “Novacane” and “Pink + White,” fans were disappointed he decided not to perform some of his biggest hit records.

“Sounds like the #FrankOcean turned out to be more of a Frank Puddle,” one user wrote, while another said “he people who are defending #FrankOcean are delusional he SCAMMED his fan. people paid thousands of dollars to see him. he was an hour late, had a s##### 30 min set and then dipped. frank ocean isn’t g-d he is just a man who practically stole y’all’s money. stand up.”

This performance was likely an attempt to make up for Ocean’s canceled 2020 Coachella appearance due to the COVID pandemic.

Unfortunately, the mishaps and disappointments during his set left fans and festival organizers feeling less than satisfied.

The relationship between Ocean and Coachella seems to have soured, casting doubt on future collaborations between the artist and the festival.

I need a refund for that Frank Ocean Coachella set bc what is this #frankchella #frankocean #COACHELLA2023 pic.twitter.com/RltGvdR3Zt — Emma (@emma_dannn) April 17, 2023

#FrankOcean is overrated — Dylan J Negri (@Dylanjnegri) April 17, 2023

Frank why did you sign the contract! I’m mad at you #FrankOcean



You’re too talented to be so lazy — Ronald ole Tall Ass…. (@RdotSmith) April 17, 2023

Very disappointed at the #frankocean performance, definitely not worth the wait and a sour end to #Coachella2023 but his voice was amazing! — Prissee_Kryssi (@Prissee_Kryssi) April 17, 2023

the people who are defending #FrankOcean are delusional he SCAMMED his fan. people paid thousands of dollars to see him. he was an hour late, had a s##### 30 min set and then dipped. frank ocean isn’t g-d he is just a man who practically stole y’all’s money. stand up — ravenn rose schorr (@RavennSchorr) April 17, 2023

Frank doesn’t care about us lmaoooo he did whatever the f### he wanted up there. Came an hour late, played a bunch of remixes and ended early🫠 #FrankOcean #Coachella — Keeks (@kikiiiboyd) April 17, 2023