Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean & Blackpink To Headline Coachella 2023

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will return to Empire Polo Club in California for the annual showcase. Organizers tapped Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, and Blackpink to headline this year’s event.

Coachella will kick off on April 14 and run through April 16 for the first weekend of performances. Festivalgoers will have the chance to see the same lineup from April 21-23 as well.

Bad Bunny had the most successful year of his career in 2022. The Puerto Rican’s Un Verano Sin Ti album spent 13 weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Plus, his El Último Tour del Mundo became the highest-grossing tour by a Latin artist.

While Bad Bunny will close out the Friday shows at Coachella, R&B singer/songwriter Frank Ocean will be the last performer of both weekends. Coachella planned for the elusive vocalist to headline the 2020 edition of the festival, but organizers canceled that edition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Frank Ocean has not released an official studio LP since 2016’s Blonde. That project arrived the day after he presented his video album Endless. Ocean broke into the mainstream with 2012’s Grammy-winning Channel Orange.

Ugh was stuck in drafts 🫠



Register now for access to passes at https://t.co/qujCsdlTip. Presale begins Friday, 1/13 at 11am PT. Very limited Weekend 1 passes remain. For your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2. pic.twitter.com/5zMQ4dJZHq — Coachella (@coachella) January 10, 2023

Coachella 2023 Will Also Feature Blackpink, Pusha T, Latto & Other Acts

Blackpink will be sandwiched between Bad Bunny on Friday and Frank Ocean on Sunday as Coachella headliners. Fans of the South Korean girl group will get to see the “Pink Venom” performers on April 15 and April 22.

The lineup for the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival also includes Hip Hop stars such as Metro Boomin, Pusha T, the Kid LAROI, $uicideboy$, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Latto, GloRilla, Rae Sremmurd, Flo Milli, and more.

Additional genres will have representation in the form of acts like Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Kaytranada, Blondie, Becky G, Rosalía, Charli XCX, and Björk. For information about pre-sale ticket registration for Coachella 2023 visit coachella.com.

Festival season is heating up in other American markets too. Tennesse’s Bonnaroo Music Festival also announced its 2023 lineup. Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers album creator Kendrick Lamar will be one of the headliners for that event in June 2023.