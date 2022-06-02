Is Frank Ocean Set To Direct His First Feature Film? 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Grammy-winning singer is reportedly stepping behind the camera.

Throughout his rise in the music industry, Frank Ocean established a loyal fan base. Will those fans follow him into the movie world?

According to DiscussingFilm, Ocean will write and direct his first feature film. The A24 and 2AM production companies are reportedly in talks to distribute the movie.

A24 previously released motion pictures such as Hereditary, Moonlight, and Uncut Gems. The über-​​popular Euphoria television series on the HBO network is also an A24 property.

Back in 2011, Frank Ocean garnered national exposure as a recording artist with the Nostalgia, Ultra mixtape. He released the Grammy-winning Channel Orange the following year.

Ocean’s discography also includes 2016’s Endless visual album. His sophomore studio LP, Blonde, arrived the day after Endless showed up on Apple Music. The RIAA certified Blonde as Platinum.