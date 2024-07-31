Frank Ocean Fans Can’t Decide If They Want New Music After He Teases Studio Return 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Frank Ocean whipped his fans into a frenzy earlier this week, teasing a return to the studio following an eight-year hiatus since “Blonde.”

Earlier this week, Ocean gave fans the first hint in years that he might be working on new music. He popped up on Instagram with a teaser that had his followers anticipating a follow-up to his No.1 album 2016’s Blonde.

Ocean posted a photo on his Instagram Story of himself playing the guitar. He also followed up on Tuesday (July 30) with a captionless selfie. Although he said nothing about the cryptic posts, his fans took it as a sign of an impending new Frank Ocean album.

Frank Ocean posted a picture of him in the studio 🎸 pic.twitter.com/W8723BJ6tT — Frank Ocean Updates (@blahnded) July 30, 2024

The singer/rapper began trending on social media, with his fans debating over whether they’re delusional for wanting new music or if his hiatus was so long they stopped caring.

“We as a society have moved past the need for Frank Ocean,” one person declared, prompting another to question, “In the era of 23 minute debut albums we as a society don’t need Frank Ocean?”

In the era of 23 minute debut albums we as a society don’t need Frank Ocean? https://t.co/tqIKHY0Dzi pic.twitter.com/o65YOebVlE — Urban Richard Simmons (@winwhite97) July 31, 2024

Another person said, “frank ocean fans are so delusional & deprived cuz why this one picture make us all happy as hell.”

frank ocean fans are so delusional & deprived cuz why this one picture make us all happy as hell https://t.co/BSRkuu0mB3 — soso 🍀 (@C4LYPSOO) July 30, 2024

“i know frank ocean was manically laughing posting that picture of him in the studio knowing damn well he’s not putting out s###,” said a third.

i know frank ocean was manically laughing posting that picture of him in the studio knowing damn well he’s not putting out s### — jenski (@britegrl_) July 30, 2024

Last year, Frank Ocean performed live for the first time in eight years, headlining the Coachella festival. However, he canceled his set on the second weekend of the festival after a “chaotic” first show where he suffered an ankle injury.