Frank Ocean Cancels Upcoming Coachella Headline Set After “Chaotic” First Show 

Frank Ocean scrapped his second 2023 Coachella headline performance on doctor’s advice after suffering two fractures and a sprain in his leg.

Frank Ocean will not return to the Coachella stage this weekend after receiving backlash over his first show, which was plagued with mishaps.

Critics and fans alike widely panned the Grammy Award-winner’s headline set on Sunday (Apr. 16) at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The R&B singer’s agency shared a statement confirming his withdrawal on Wednesday.

“Frank Ocean will not be performing at weekend 2 of Coachella,” Huxley confirmed, per NME.

The announcement confirmed reports that the original stage production featured an ice rink and skaters. The plan was supposedly canceled after Frank Ocean suffered an injury. Huxley’s statement backs up the speculation and says Frank scrapped his second set on doctor’s orders.

“After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1. Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity. On doctor’s advice, Frank Ocean is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.

Frank Ocean also shared his own statement, acknowledging the failings of last Sunday’s Coachella set.

“It was chaotic,’ he said before adding, “There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.”

Coachella is yet to announce a replacement headliner, but sources suggest Blink-182 will step in.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Justin Bieber defended Frank Ocean, saying he was “blown away” buhs Coachella set.