Justin Bieber Praises Frank Ocean’s Polarizing Coachella Performance

The Pop superstar says he was “deeply moved” by the Grammy winner.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival selected elusive R&B singer Frank Ocean to headline the one night of the 2023 event. Ocean’s April 16 set in California garnered negative reactions online.

For example, The Guardian posted “Frank Ocean at Coachella review – a rollercoaster ending in disappointment.” Entertainment Weekly went with “Frank Ocean leaves fans stunned and angry after bizarre Coachella headlining performance.”

Variety ran an article titled, “Why Was Frank Ocean’s Coachella Set Such a Disappointing Mess?” In addition, Buzzfeed News published “Frank Ocean Performed For The First Time In Six Years At Coachella, And Fans Are Disappointed About The Experience.”

While many professional music writers panned Ocean’s Coachella concert, fellow music star Justin Bieber praised the “Novacane” hitmaker. Beiber took to Instagram to share his experience seeing Ocean’s show over the weekend.

“I was blown away by Frank Ocean’s Coachella performance. His artistry is simply unmatched, his style, his taste, his voice, his attention to detail,” wrote Justin Bieber. “I was deeply moved. It made me want to keep going and get better as an artist. He continues to set the bar high and gave me a night I will never forget! Thanks, Frank.”

According to TMZ, Ocean suffered an ankle injury from a bike accident during rehearsals a few days before the festival. The incident supposedly altered his production. The Odd Future affiliate will return to Indio, California’s Empire Polo Club for Coachella Festival Weekend 2 on April 23.

Frank Ocean gained national attention with his 2011 mixtape Nostalgia, Ultra. His 2012 album, Channel Orange, won the Grammy Award for Best Urban Contemporary Album. Ocean also released other full-length projects such as 2016’s Endless and 2016’s Blonde.