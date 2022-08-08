While Frank Ocean hasn’t been making much music lately, he is still making moves.
The q#### R&B crooner, who cracked boundaries 2012 debut album Channel Orange, has recently launched a new collection with an extraordinary accessory piece from his luxury brand, Homer.
The brand took to Instagram to announce it has a bejeweled c### ring called the XXL H-Bone Ring on the market.
The XXL H-Bone Ring with Stones is an 18-karat yellow gold c### ring with 60x Lab Grown Diamonds and Princess Cut (3.6ct) retailing for $25,000 on the Homer.com website.
The company describes it as handmade per order with “an array of channel-set princess-cut diamonds and layers that express a pixelated bone or an H-motif, finished with high polish.”
Like other pieces in the collection that have the traditional Homer “H” formation, this one is diamond encrusted.
This is not Homer’s first c### ring on the market. However, the other styles are less ostentatious than the five-digit sparkly hexagon and cost about $1,364 and $5,695.
One fan said he was going to propose to his girlfriend with the ring.
Another fan reached out to their partnership, “Wake up, babe. New frank ocean c### ring just dropped.”
“I’m sorry kitten witten i didn’t mean to make you upset. i’ll buy you the frank ocean c### ring, will that make you feel better kitten?”
Not everyone was not happy about the ring. One wanted the artist to make music, writing, “Damn… just seen the Frank Ocean c### rings… just make another album so sad people can barely listen to more than 3 songs before welling p about past romantic failures dude, seriously. one job.”