FreakNik Set To Return With Ray J, Lil Scrappy, Adina Howard & More

Freaknik 2021 will likely be much different from the infamous spring break festival in the 1990s. Attendees of the modern-day version, should not expect the sexually explicit function traditionally associated with the Atlanta event.

Morris Brown College is hosting this year’s Freaknik from October 8-10. The line-up of musical performers includes Adina Howard, Project Pat, Lil Scrappy, Ray J, Pastor Troy, JT Money, Paul Wall, 95 South, DJ Unk, Field Mob, and 8Ball & MJG.

Over 50 recording artists are expected to perform at the adult-only, three-day block party taking place on Martin Luther Drive. In addition, Freaknik Festival 2021 will be available for streaming via omnisplayer.com.

The original Freaknik started as a picnic in 1983 for students from the Atlanta University Center which was comprised of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) of Clark Atlanta University, Spelman College, Morehouse College, and Morris Brown College.

After growing to become a city-wide extravaganza in the 1990s that included travelers from across the country, elected officials in Atlanta put an end to Freaknik. The official Freaknik returned to the ATL in 2019 at the Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood with over 18,000 people attending the festival.

Director Slank Slim published The 90’s FreakNik Atlanta Story documentary on YouTube in 2015. The 41-minute film has amassed more than 2 million views on the platform. 90’s FreakNik features appearances by southern-based Hip Hop figures like DJ Jelly, Rodney Carmichael, and Kool Ace.