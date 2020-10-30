Freddie Gibbs & Big Sean Team Up For The Hit-Boy-Produced “4 Thangs”

(AllHipHop News)
Chauncey “Hit-Boy” Hollis refuses to slow down. The award-winning record producer was the man behind the boards for the well-received 2020 albums King’s Disease by Nas, Burden of Proof by Benny The Butcher, and Detroit 2 by Big Sean.
Hit-Boy reunited with Big Sean for another track that arrived this week. This time, they connected with Indiana-raised emcee Freddie Gibbs for his “4 Thangs” song.
Gibbs also presented a Nick Walker-directed music video for the collaboration. The visuals play on the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers winning the 2020 NBA Finals on October 11.
In addition, Gibbs commissioned Levi Ponce to create a championship mural in LA. He is also hosting a Halloween pop-up event from 1-5 pm on October 31 at 7767 Melrose Ave. Attendees will get to eat free tacos, take photos in front of the mural, and receive “4 Thangs” merchandise.
“4 Thangs” is Gibbs’ first single via ESGN/Warner Records. Prior to announcing his signing with the WMG-owned major label this past summer, Gibbs dropped numerous independent projects like 2017’s You Only Live 2wice and 2018’s Freddie as well as the joint efforts Piñata with Madlib and Alfredo with Alchemist.
“I’m really looking forward to partnering with Warner and working with [CEO of Warner Records Aaron Bay-Schuck]. He’s a young progressive label head I can openly share ideas with. It was love and respect from the first meeting and always felt right. We’re working together to take everything to another level for my day one fans as well as the people just now discovering me,” said Gibbs in June.