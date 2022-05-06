Freddie Gibbs, Latto, Trina & More To Appear On ‘Yo! MTV Raps’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The rebooted classic series returns later this month.

Paramount+ announced the trailblazing Yo! MTV Raps is coming back. The Hip Hop-based program will begin streaming on the service beginning Tuesday, May 24.

Battle rapper Conceited and DJ Diamond Kuts will host the upcoming music series. A star-studded lineup of featured guests will be part of the rebooted Yo! MTV Raps as well.

Indiana emcee Freddie Gibbs will appear on the May 24 episode. Rising female star Latto is set for the May 31 show. The July 12 edition will feature veteran rhymer Trina.

Additionally, Yo! MTV Raps tapped Saba (June 7), J.I.D. (June 14), Shenseea (June 21), and Tee Grizzley (June 28) for appearances. Viewers are also able to stream fifty archival episodes of the original Yo! MTV Raps.

Conceited + DJ Diamond Kuts

Yo! MTV Raps initially aired in the United States on MTV from 1988 to 1995. Several revivals took place over the past two decades. Kurt Williamson, Warren Oliver, Michelle Kenner, Bruce Gillmer, and Jennifer Demme are executive producers for the 2022 version of Yo! Kim Velona is head of production.

“We are thrilled to re-invent some of our most storied and impactful music franchises, including Behind the Music and Yo! MTV Raps, for Paramount+,” stated Bruce Gilmer, ViacomCBS President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events.

Gilmer continued, “In addition, we will partner with some of the biggest names across the music industry to bring exclusive and unique content to the platform, such as Dave Grohl’s Cradle to Stage based on his mom’s critically-acclaimed book, and many more to come.”