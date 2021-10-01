Freddie Gibbs Tells Mike Tyson “Ain’t Nothing Tough” About Tekashi 69

Freddie Gibbs described Tekashi 69 as a fake tough guy in an interview with Mike Tyson.

During an appearance on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, Freddie Gibbs and the former world champion laughed about rappers boxing. Gibbs was asked if could “handle” Tekashi 69, prompting a dismissive response.

“That’s like a pit bull and chihuahua, that m########### like 5’3”,” Gibbs said. “M############ like that get f##### up. Ain’t nothing tough about a guy like that.”

Mike Tyson couldn’t stop chuckling about Tekashi 69 and wondered if the polarizing artist had a speech impediment. Freddie Gibbs’ answer elicited more laughter from the Hotboxin’ host.

“I don’t know, I just think he’s a little Mexican m###########,” he told Tyson. “He just says n#### a lot.”

Although Freddie Gibbs threw some jabs at Tekashi 69, he admitted he enjoyed some of the controversial rapper’s music.

“I ain’t gonna even lie, I liked some of his songs when he first came out,” he revealed. “I liked that s###. I ain’t with that snitching s###, but he was a good artist though. M########### can’t really take that away from him. He was a good artist. He was definitely an entertaining ass n####. But all that – when the s### get to all that legal s###, I don’t really f### with that.”

Freddie Gibbs also made a point to say the entire rap industry is full of people pretending to be something they’re not.

“Rap is the only industry where n##### is fake tough,” he told Tyson. “You don’t see no rock bands and s### like that, you don’t hear about no beef [between] country singers. Rap the only s### where m############ got these ol’ fake tough egos and s###. That’s why I stay to myself. I don’t f### with too many of these rap n##### like that.”

Watch Mike Tyson’s full interview with Freddie Gibbs below.